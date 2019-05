- A father and son worked together at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan. Both were inside when it exploded Friday night.

The son was injured and his dad died. The father was one of the victims identified by the Lake County Coroner on Tuesday.

Nine men were in the plant Friday night. Fifty-three-year-old Byron Biehn of Union Grove didn't make it out alive. His son, Byron, was transported from the scene. The coroner also identified 56-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha.

Four days after the explosion that rocked Lake and Kenosha counties was a chilly day, but sunshine kept things on track for crews, searching through the rubble piece by piece.

“We’ve been focusing on probably a third of the building, [which are] the main areas that we needed searched due to the collapse. Of that portion of the building, we are probably 90 percent searched," said Waukegan Fire Marshall Steve Lenzi.

In the light of day, damage estimates that were initially thought to be about $1-million are now looking like they will top more than $10-million. It remains a slow recovery process.

Insurance investigators were on scene Tuesday as well.

"Due to the explosion, the scene has been disrupted," said Lenzi.

One worker -- Dan Nicklas -- remains missing. He recently got engaged.

Twenty-nine-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wisconsin was initially alive and transported, but later died at Loyola University Medical Center. As people have been leaving candles and flowers at the scene, first responders have this request of the public.

"Just keep the entire AB family including those affected in their prayers please," said Lenzi.