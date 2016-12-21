Newborn babies in ICU wrapped as gifts for their first holidays

- Special holiday memories were made at the NICU at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City as premature babies and their families were treated to holiday photos.

Newborn babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City were turned into the sweetest presents ever, courtesy of the March of Dimes.

Some professional photographers were called in to capture the moment - and what a moment it was, made even more touching because Santa and the photographers had all had children in the unit at one time.

Together with March of Dimes volunteers, the nurses dressed 31 preemies as Christmas presents, complete with handmade hats and a special note for their parents

Each of the NICU families was given a keepsake “Twas the Night Before Christmas” card with their baby’s own footprint drawn into a mouse, a hand-crocheted Santa bag filled with candy, and a hand-crocheted Santa hat or girl’s cap with a bow, along with a keepsake holiday book that the family may read together. Families who celebrate Hanukkah were given beautiful blue and silver presents and keepsakes, and families who celebrate Kwanzaa were given red, green, gold and black gifts.

Local photographers Sally Morrow, Emmalee Schaumburg and Helen Ramson volunteered their time and talents!

Kudos to the nurses for going the extra mile!

SEE ALSO: Kids battling cancer take flight to the North Pole from Atlanta Airport