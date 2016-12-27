MUST SEE: Giant seal dents car hood while roaming Australian neighborhood

- A 450-pound adult male seal became quite the local town celebrity Monday in Tasmania, Australia.

The seal was spotted on the loose in the suburban neighborhood of Newstead, and one photo shows it perched atop a car hood, leaving a dent.

The Tasmania Police Department spent much of the morning trying to locate the seal, which became known as "Mr Lou-Seal."

The animal was eventually tranquilized by parks and wildlife officers and safely returned to the ocean after a medical check.

