Shelter staff celebrates in empty kennels after all their dogs are adopted

- Staff and volunteers at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region celebrated after all their dogs were adopted right before Christmas.

The shelter posted a video on Facebook showing them jumping into kennels to celebrate the joyous occasion. According to the shelter, as of December 19 they adopted 25 cats and 23 dogs during their Home for the Holidays promotion.

"What happens when your last available dog gets adopted? Your staff and volunteers jump into the kennels to celebrate! " they wrote on Facebook.

Watch the video below.