Dakota Access Pipeline protesters climb rafters at Vikings-Bears game

From left to right: Sen Holiday, Karl Zimmerman, and Carolyn Feldman were booked for their involvement in the protest at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photos Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail

- Two people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline climbed the rafters of U.S. Bank Stadium and hung a banner that said “DIVEST” and “#NoDAPL” during the Minnesota Vikings game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Officers at the stadium first noticed the protesters around 12:47 p.m., when they climbed a support truss and lowed themselves over the stands with ropes and harnesses, according to Minneapolis police. The spectators seated directly below the two suspects were evacuated from the area.

Crisis negotiators attempted to facilitate conversation with the protesters in an effort to get them to climb down, but the pair remained suspended in the air until the game ended. At approximately 3 p.m., they climbed down and were arrested by police.

The protesters, identified by police as 32-year-old Karl Mayo, also known as Karl Zimmerman, and Sen Holiday, 26, were trying to get the attention of U.S. Bank, urging the company to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline. U.S. Bank reportedly has $175 million in credit lines to Energy Transfer Partners, a parent company of the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a news release.

A team of Hennepin County Medical Center doctors evaluated the individuals after their stunt and determined they were medically okay. The pair was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for burglary and trespassing.

A third person, Carolyn Feldman, 27, was also identified as being involved in the incident. She was arrested for obstructing the legal process.

The Minneapolis Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.