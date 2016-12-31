NYE goes to the dogs at Key West Dachshund Parade News NYE goes to the dogs at Key West Dachshund Parade Hundreds of little dachshunds lined up on the streets of Key West for the island's annual dachshund parade.

Hundreds of dachshunds were ready to ring in the New Year. Around 200 so-called wiener dogs went on Saturday’s Dachshund Walk.

Thousands of spectators came out to watch the pooch parade, marveling at some of the more eccentric and creative costumes.

Among them were a ‘Star Wars’ Storm Trooper, Princess Leia, and one guy in a Chewbacca mask. There was also a flower power wagon carrying a few hippie dachshunds.

The afternoon parade was followed by a more human-centric New Year’s celebration.