76 injured in LIRR train accident in Brooklyn
Photo by Aaron Neufeld News LIRR train derailment in Brooklyn 76 people were injured when a train hit the end of the track at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

A Long Island Rail Road train hit the end of the track at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. It happened a little before 8:30 a.m. 76 people are reported to be injured with three serious, but not life-threatening, injures.

Gov. Cuomo said the most significant immediately known injury was a possible broken leg.

The train hit the bumping block at the end of the track and continued moving according to MTA chairman Tom Prendergast. He said it was the engineer's responsible to control the train as it entered the station and would normally be going about 5-10 miles per hour.

In a phone interview on Fox 5's Good Day New York, passenger Aaron Neufeld said that the injuries appeared to be mostly minor. Video from the scene showed a several people being taken away on stretchers. Others were removed to ambulances in wheelchairs.

The first car of the train apparently left the track but no other cars were reportedly affected. About 600 passengers were on the train. Newfeld said there was a loud noise when the incident took place. Other witnesses said some passengers were sent flying by the impact.

There was smoke in the station after the incident but there was not an active fire, according to Neufeld.

One axle from the second car of the train also came off of the track according to MTA chairman Tom Prendergast at a news conference.

Neufeld says the emergency response was pretty quick. There were dozens of emergency vehicles seen outside the station on Flatbush Ave. Several passengers were lined up outside of the station to be examined by emergency personnel. 4th Ave., Flatbush and Atlantic Aves had lane closures.

It happened during the morning rush hour at a very busy transit station. Several subway lines converge at the train station but the MTA said New York City subway service was not affected by the incident.

The LIRR train 2817 originated in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Railroad officials had no immediate information on what caused the derailment. The LIRR warned that there would be delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal due to the incident but other trains were seen moving into the station on other tracks. Prendergast said they expected normal service in the terminal during the afternoon commute.

.@MTA LIRR train derailment: emergency personnel/traffic & transit delays/road closures near Atlantic Ave & Flatbush Ave, BK — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 4, 2017

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017