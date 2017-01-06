Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting News Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting An airport passenger pulled a gun from his luggage and opened fire in a crowded luggage line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this afternoon, killing five people and injuring eight others before deputies caught up with him.

The shooting began just before 1 p.m. in the Delta Airlines baggage claim area. Video posted on social media showed several victims on the floor next to baggage carousels, badly injured and bleeding. Some bystanders were tending to the wounded, while others wandered around, seemingly bewildered.

"Casings were flying all around us," one woman said in the footage.

The gunman was arrested by a Broward County deputy after firing and reloading multiple times. Florida Senator Bill Nelson has identified tge gunman as Esteban Santiago and says he was carrying a military ID, but it was unclear if it was his.

"We don't know a motive at this point," Nelson said. "This could well be someone who is mentally deranged, or in fact it could be someone who had a much more sinister motive that we have to worry about every day, and that is terrorism. We can't conclude that."

Later, an alert from the TSA warned of an active shooter and instructed everyone at the airport to "shelter in place," but and deputies later said it was a false alarm.

Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed. — TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was among the first to report about the shooting. He began live-tweeting the situation at 12:57 p.m., saying "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The airport soon confirmed via Twitter that an "ongoing incident" was taking place in the Terminal 2 baggage claim.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

The FAA says a ground stop remained in place at the airport. Arriving flights within 50 miles are being allowed to land, but others were being diverted to other airports around the state, including some as far as Tampa.

Governor Rick Scott has arrived in Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement on the situation. He has already spoken with President-elect Donald Trump, who tweeted "thoughts and prayers" for the victims.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

