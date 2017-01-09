Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway

Watch Good Day Orlando at 8 a.m.

Posted:Jan 09 2017 07:18AM CST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 10:42AM CST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department has been identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. She was a 17-year veteran at the Orlando Police Department. She passed away at 7:40 a.m. Police Chief John Mina said Clayton was married with two child. "She's a hero who gave her life protecting the community she loves," Chief Mina added. 

Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and began firing at deputies, hitting one unmarked SUV twice.

The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed.

According to authorities Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

No further details have been released on the cause.

 
 
Several Orange County schools have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as the investigation continues. Click here for that full list.
 
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for more details.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories