Poll: 51% of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect

A national poll has found that a majority of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect.
The Quinnipiac University Poll, which was conducted from January 5 to January 9, found that overall, 51% of voters surveyed did not approve of how Trump is handling his responsibilities as the President-Elect.
Approval of Trump's handling of his responsibilities as President-Elect was largely split along party lines, with 76% of voters who identify as Republican approving of Trump's performance, and 85% of voters who identify as Democratic disapproving.
The same poll also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:
- 51% had an unfavorable opinion of Trump
- 52% do not believe Trump cares about average Americans
- 53% do not believe Trump is honest
- 62% do not believe Trump is level headed
The same poll, however, also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:
- 47% think Trump's policies will help the nation's economy
- 49% believe Trump has good leadership skills
- 68% believe Trump is intelligent
- 71% say Trump is a strong person
The poll, which surveyed 899 voters nationwide, has a margin of error of ±3.3%.