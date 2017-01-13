Facebook down for many users around the world

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Access to Facebook was down for many users Friday with outages in California and around the world.

The hashtag #FacebookDown was starting to trend on Twitter as people turned to that platform to find out more info.

The outage seemed sporadic in many instances with some users able to log on but many others unable to access the social media giant.

According to DownDetetor, Europe and the U.S. users in the Northeast, Northwest and California were the hardest hit.

Officials from Facebook were not immediately available for comment.