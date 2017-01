Orlando nightclub to test radar-based weapons detection system News Orlando nightclub to test radar-based weapons detection system Forty-nine people died and scores of others were hurt when Omar Mateen started shooting inside Orlando's Pulse Nightclub. Soon another downtown Orlando club will test a new system designed to find hidden weapons before people with bad intent can get them into a club.

- Forty-nine people died and scores of others were hurt when Omar Mateen started shooting inside Orlando's Pulse Nightclub. Soon another downtown Orlando club will test a new system designed to find hidden weapons before people with bad intent can get them into a club.

Canadian company Patriot One's system uses radar and computer algorithms to spot specific weapons. FOX 35's Tom Johnson talked with them about it. More at Patriot One Technologies and VGroup Concepts.