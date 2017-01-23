Man steals guitar by stuffing it in pants, walking away

Fort Worth police are searching for a man who shoved a guitar down his pants and walked out of a store.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 23 2017 10:49AM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 06:21AM CST

Fort Worth police are searching for a man who shoved a guitar down his pants and walked out of a store.

Police said the man, caught on surveillance footage, stole the guitar from the Guitar Center in the 8900 block of Tehama Ridge Parkway on Jan. 18.

Video shows the man stepping behind an aisle display and stuffing a brown Sunburst Fender Guitar into his pants and walking out with no problems.

Police only described the suspect as a white male. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 817-392-4616.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories