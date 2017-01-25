Protesters with Greenpeace climb crane in DC to protest President Trump

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 25 2017 06:52AM CST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 07:57AM CST

WASHINGTON - Protesters with Greenpeace have scaled a crane in downtown D.C. in a protest against President Donald Trump.

The protest began around 8 a.m. when several protesters scaled the crane located on the site of the old 'Washington Post' building. The group took responsibility for the protest and said they will deploy a 70-foot by 35-foot banner with the word "Resist" on it.

The protest is causing traffic delays near the intersection of 15th Street and L Street.

No arrests or injuries have been reported.

