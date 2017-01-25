Protesters with Greenpeace climb crane in DC to protest President Trump

Protesters climb crane near site of old 'Washington Post' building in DC

Protesters climb crane near site of old 'Washington Post' building in DC

Protesters climb crane near site of old 'Washington Post' building in DC

Protesters climb crane near site of old 'Washington Post' building in DC

Protesters climb crane near site of old 'Washington Post' building in DC

- Protesters with Greenpeace have scaled a crane in downtown D.C. in a protest against President Donald Trump.

The protest began around 8 a.m. when several protesters scaled the crane located on the site of the old 'Washington Post' building. The group took responsibility for the protest and said they will deploy a 70-foot by 35-foot banner with the word "Resist" on it.

The protest is causing traffic delays near the intersection of 15th Street and L Street.

No arrests or injuries have been reported.