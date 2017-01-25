VIDEO: Train smashes into FedEx truck News VIDEO: Train smashes into FedEx truck A Utah Transit Authority train slammed into a FedEx tractor trailer and it was captured by the camera mounted on the dashboard of a North Salt Lake police car.

It happened Saturday but the video was just released. The Utah Transit Authority says, that at the time of the crash, the gates that would have indicated a train was approaching were up and the bells and flashing lights that would also indicate an approaching train were not active.

The transit authority is investigating and says preliminary information indicates the gates were affected by severe ice and snow conditions.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.