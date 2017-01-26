Victim speaks out after in violent store robbery caught on camera News Victim speaks out after in violent store robbery caught on camera Police are looking for the man who they say held up a store and assaulted a 60-year-old employee.

It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at the Gold Star Alterations store on Elmwood Avenue.

Police say the 60-year-old employee of the store was getting ready to close when the suspect came in the front door.

According to police, the suspect approached the employee with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then allegedly struck the employee several times in her face and torso.

The suspect got a away with $100 cash from the register. Police say he was last seen on the 6700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The employee was taken to Presbyterian hospital for head injuries.

The victim, Lee, spoke with FOX 29.

"He hit me in the forehead I think two times," she said. "He had a mask and he wear the hoodie. I didn't see his face."

Lee says she's never had anything like this happen in 15 years of running the business.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.