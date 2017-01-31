Police: Woman shot, killed while loading kids into car

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a woman is dead after she was shot while loading two children into a car in a Phoenix parking lot.
Phoenix police say the 35-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near 25th Street and Greenway Parkway just after 6:00 a.m. Investigators believe the woman was shot while she was loading two children into a car.
The children were not injured.
No suspect information has been released.
Neighbor: single mom just got a car, before she would walk miles with her 2 kids in a stroller. Shooter still on the loose #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/QkMhbGkTAU— Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) January 31, 2017
Update: neighbor describes victim as a loving single mom of young girl & boy, lived in apt designated for battered women #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/s7303OYf70— Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) January 31, 2017
Heartbreaking: 2 kids under age 5 are the only witnesses to the shooting 😢 mom shot at close range, poss domestic related #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ml9hZG4FVY— Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) January 31, 2017