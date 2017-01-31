Space shuttle Columbia's crew remembered, 14 years later

Some members of Columbia's crew in their 'bunks' aboard the shuttle during the mission. (NASA photo)

Columbia's crew poses for a portait in space. This picture was on a roll of unprocessed film recovered by searchers from debris. (NASA photo)

- Fourteen years ago, on a sleepy winter Saturday morning, most Americans had no idea that seven astronauts were gliding back to Earth after more than two weeks in space. But the whole nation would soon know that space shuttle Columbia was not going to make it home.

Columbia had launched back on January 16 with and its crewmembers had conducted a successful flight dedicated to science -- a rarity amidst a busy flight schedule devoted mostly to space station construction missions.

But during that launch, a piece of foam from the shuttle's orange external tank had broken off and slammed into the left wing of the orbiter. NASA's engineers spotted the incident on launch footage -- the impact sent a cloud of debris into the air as the shuttle continued upwards -- but did not realize that it had punched a hole in the leading edge of Columbia's wing.

VIDEO: Jan Thornburg reports from Kennedy Space Center (February 7, 2003)

As the shuttle roared back into the atmosphere two weeks later, it faced temperatures approaching 3,000 degrees -- normal for an object returning from orbit and the reason the orbiters were covered with protective tiles. But this time, the hole in the wing allowed superheated gas inside that would eventually burn through the wing and cause Columbia to fly fatally out of control.

By the time Mission Control was aware that Columbia was overdue, fiery white streaks had appeared in the skies over Texas, and pieces of the craft would soon fall from the skies over three states.

The subsequent investigation determined the NASA had underestimated the potential danger of the foam debris, which had been a problem on a number of other launches.

The review board also looked at the question of whether the astronauts could have been saved if NASA had known about the wing damage. It would have been possible, they decided, to pull space shuttle Atlantis out of processing and launch it on an unprecedented rescue mission, though there would have been no way to get Columbia itself home.

They also determined that Columbia's astronauts could have attempted a risky repair themselves, but there was no guarantee that it would have worked.

LINK: NASA's archived Columbia mission page

After the accident, President George W. Bush directed NASA to complete the space station, then retire the shuttle fleet in favor of a new launch system. Space shuttle Discovery flew the program's final mission in July 2011. Since then, NASA has relied on the Russians to ferry astronauts to and from the space station as the agency waits for private companies' space taxis to be ready.

As they do every January, NASA and the spaceflight community paused again this year to remember the Columbia crew, along with the astronauts who died in the January 28, 1986 Challenger explosion and the January 27, 1967 Apollo 1 fire.

PHOTOS: Apollo 1 memorial ceremony

VIDEO: Warren Elly on space shuttle Columbia disaster (February 1, 2003)