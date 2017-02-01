Milo Yiannopoulos talk at UC Berkeley cancelled after protests erupt

BERKELEY (KTVU & AP) -- A planned speaking event by controversial far-right writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California at Berkeley was cancelled Wednesday evening as protests turned violent as tensions rose at the scene.

At least one fire was started on campus in the hours leading up to what would have been Yiannopoulos' last stop on his tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses.

Demonstrators broke windows and lit fireworks at Sproul Plaza and were met by tight security in the form of law enforcement armed in riot gear who were inside protecting the campus building.

Police said they have been targeted by bricks and flaming objects.

In a statement on Facebook, Yiannopoulos posted:

"I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building. My team and I are safe. But the event has been cancelled. I'll let you know more when the facts become clear. One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.

Hundreds of protesters were observed at this evening's event. Over 2,100 people responded to a Facebook post that they would be attending. At least one fire has been lit on campus, in the Sproul Plaza area, as of 6:25 p.m.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said today that the university Police Department called in officers from other UC campuses in the area, including Davis, and could ask for help from Oakland police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office if necessary.

He said that they have studied how the protests have escalated at other campuses and planned accordingly.

"The concerted effort was to really take a close look at lessons learned at other events," Mogulof said.

Yiannopoulos, a 32-year-old right-wing provocateur, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist. He was banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.

His visit to Berkeley is sponsored by the campus Republican club. The university has stressed it did not invite Yiannopoulos and does not endorse his ideas but is committed to free speech and rejected calls to cancel the event.

On Wednesday, the university sent a notice to all students that warned of crowds near the student union, where the 500-seat, sold-out event was scheduled.

"We anticipate there will be major protest/ demonstration activity leading up to and surrounding this event," the letter from school officials said. It did not discourage protests but advised those who didn't wish to participate to avoid the area.

Pieter Sittler, a spokesman for the Berkeley College Republicans, said the club doesn't support everything Yiannopoulos says but "he gives a voice to repressed conservative thought on American college campuses." He uses "levity and humor" that should not be taken literally, Sittler said.

Yiannopoulos' talks have sparked protests, shouting matches and occasional violence at stops around the country. A man was shot and wounded at protests outside his Jan. 21 talk at the University of Washington.

Rowdy protests at UC Davis Jan. 13 prompted campus Republicans to cancel his appearance last minute. His last stop was supposed to be UCLA on Thursday but the invitation was rescinded, making Berkeley his grand finale.

KTVU reporter Cristina Rendon and Bay City News contributed to this report.