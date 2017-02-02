Second teen arrested in Craigslist murder News Second teen arrested in Craigslist murder Tampa police have made a second arrest in the murder of a Pasco man who was killed right in front of his teenage son during a Craigslist transaction Wednesday.

Detectives first arrested Ramontrae Williams, 16, Wednesday evening and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery. They said they found the stolen dirtbike near his home.

But the other suspect was still at large.

Detectives soon identified 17-year-old Dontae Johnson as the second suspect. Late Wednesday night, Johnson was taken into custody.

James Beck had planned to meet Williams and Johnson after they expressed interest in a dirtbike his son had listed for sale on Craigslist.

RELATED: Father robbed, murdered during Craigslist transaction

But when Beck and his 15-year-old son met the two teens, he quickly realized that they actually intended to rob him. Police say as Beck was attempting to leave, Johnson shot him. Meanwhile, Williams stole the dirt bike.

Neighbors heard the gunshots and helped Beck's 15-year-old son Stuart try to save his father, but there was nothing they could do.

Beck died of his injuries.

"He told his dad, 'I told you not to do this,'" said Lashaunda Hopson, who was among those who tried to help the son perform CPR. "It was senseless. It was something that could have been avoided."