'Space capsule' spotted along I-10 near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Did you see it?
A large object resembling a space capsule caused quite a stir along I-10 near Casa Grande this morning.
It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 6, 2017
It turns out the "space capsule" is a piece of installation art that was transformed from an old cement mixer. The creator, Jack Millard, even purchased a vintage parachute to attach to the piece of art.
Did a spaceship fall from the sky in Casa Grande? Nope. Just an artists creation with an old cement mixer. pic.twitter.com/DqW2FuidvR— Ty Brennan (@TyFox10) February 6, 2017
The art installation led many people to believe it is a real space capsule, including a former NASA engineer, who reported that it had fallen from the sky and into a field.
Many other people have also called 911 to report a similar sighting.