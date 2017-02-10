Single mom dresses as man for 'dads and doughnuts' at son's school

A Utah mother's Facebook post about going above and beyond for her son is going viral.

Whitney Kittrell, of St. George, said when she became a single mother more than three years ago, she made a promise with herself to do anything she could to give her kids a normal life, even if it meant going out of her comfort zone.

"We have accomplished a lot," Kittrell said.

Some of those accomplishments include trips alone, teaching her son how to play catch and killing bugs with "minimal" screaming.

"But when my kindergartner came home with a paper saying that they were having 'dads and doughnuts' my heart kinda sank," she said. I finally sat him down and asked him if he wanted to ask his grandpa to go."

Her son said "no."

"He just smiled and said, 'No. I want you to go. You're my mom and dad,'" Kittrell said on Facebook.

Wednesday morning, Kittrell put on her best "dad outfit," painted on some facial hair and went to breakfast with her son.

"I was so embarrassed, but I couldn't help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying 'this is my mom... she's my dad too so I brought her!'"

Kittrell, a mother of two, said she's tried her best to let her children know they are loved, but said she often wonders if she's actually succeeding at it.

"When I went to leave he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered 'mom... I know that you'll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you' kissed my cheek and ran off. I hope he remembers this day cause I'll never forget it or his sweet words."

Kittrell's Facebook post has more than 7,000 likes.