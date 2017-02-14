Navy: Strange, light in Bay Area sky was ''routine' missile exercise

- A bright light traveling across the dark sky this morning was one of two missile tests conducted by the U.S. Navy over the Pacific Ocean, a Navy official said.

Numerous area residents posted on social media about the trail of light that flashed by at about 6:30 a.m. and many speculated it was a meteor.

But U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs spokesman John Daniels confirmed that it was the second of two Trident II missile test flights conducted in the Pacific Ocean this morning.

Both missiles were launched at sea from an Ohio Class submarine, flew over the sea and landed in the sea, Daniels said.

Flight tests are conducted on a frequent, recurring basis to ensure the continued reliability of the system," Daniels said. "Each test activity provides valuable information about our systems, thus contributing to assurance in our capabilities."

The tests were not in response to any recent world events, Daniels said, or intended to be a demonstration of power. The Navy conducts test flights frequently to determine the reliability of the system, he said.

The sighting this morning even drew attention from the National Weather Service, which posted photos on Twitter taken by a forecaster of the trails left by the missiles, speculating it was a rocket.

Debbie Galletly shot video of the sky above Danville. She tells KTVU, "First it looked like a helicopter with a spotlight, looked like it was going up then arched and exploded."

Sarah Toschi McCann sent us photos from South San Jose saying, "I saw something traveling in the sky. It appeared to have a brightness flaring out at the bottom. I didn't get very good pictures. It fizzled out as it reached under the moon. Any idea what it was?"

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted "Rocket launch this morning? One of our forecasters took these pics look (sic) (south) from Monterey of what looks like vapor trails."

Possible rocket launch this morning? One of our forecasters took these pics look S from #Monterey of what looks like vapor trails. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WI9Hlg21sX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2017

