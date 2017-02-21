Upper Darby police: 2 SEPTA cars crash head-on at 69th St. Terminal [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Upper Darby Police Department News Upper Darby police: Avoid 69th Street Terminal The Upper Darby Police Department's Sept. Michael Chitwood confirms two SEPTA trains crashed head-on at 69th Street Transportation Center, and one of them tipped onto a third car. The rail yard is being shut down, which is expected to cause major traffic jams, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

- The Upper Darby Police Department's Sept. Michael Chitwood confirms two SEPTA trains crashed head-on at 69th Street Transportation Center, and one of them tipped onto a third car.

The rail yard is being shut down, which is expected to cause major traffic jams, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Also, SEPTA is using shuttle buses to operate between the 69th Street Transportation Center and 63rd Street Station.

SKYFOX is over the scene where the crash happened just before 8:30am. There were no passengers on either of the Market-Frankford Line trains.

Chitwood told FOX 29 News two trains on the same track crashed head on, but there were no passengers on either train.

It happened in the circle of the rail yard, so neither train was traveling fast.

Then, one of those trains tipped over onto a third car that was parked and not moving.

There are at least three trains off the tracks and a few minor injuries. The people hurt are believed to be SEPTA workers, but Chitwood said none of the injuries were serious.

On scene of Septa train crash&derailment 69th St terminal Upper Darby @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/07kqdSxL1V — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 21, 2017

An official at the scene told FOX 29's Steve Keeley the victims were taken to the hospital. One had an ankle injury and he didn't know about the others, except that none were life-threatening.

You may remember, problems with Market-Frankford Line train had workers repairing undercarriages on many of the cars.

Also, FOX 29's Bob Kelly reports SEPTA had signal problems with Market-Frankford Line trains during the hour before the accident, but that's not necessarily the cause.

According to SEPTA, "Officials are currently investigating an accident involving non-revenue Market-Frankford Line trains near 69th Street Transportation Center."

Also, "Service is operating with shuttle buses between 63rd Street and 69th Street Stations. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected."

Since this happened so suddenly, there may be commuters heading west who are stuck at 63rd Street, waiting for shuttle buses. Chitwood mentioned this should not affect a significant number of commuters since it happened near the end of the morning rush hour.

The rail yard will be closed down and that's expected to cause a major traffic jam, so drivers are being urged to avoid the 69th Street Transportation Center area.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. SEPTA has to wait for investigators to check out the scene before righting the tipped trains.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information.