- Houston police is responding to a report of shots fired at Ben Taub General Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. SWAT unit members were also arriving to the hospital campus.

Officers are in the process of searching through Ben Taub General Hospital and have not reported any injuries as of 2:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office dealt with a shooting inside Ben Taub Hospital on the fifth floo ron Oct. 5, 2016 when a deputy was forced to shoot a suspect. That suspect was in HCSO custody for a probation revocation hearing and was brought to the hospital after complaining about seizures.