Petition aims to make tacos the official food of Texas

An Austin man is on a mission to make tacos the official state food.

Mando Rayo calls himself a taco journalist. He wrote a book titled “Texas Tacos” and claims they are more popular than the current official state food. Chili con carne has held the title for the past 40 years.

Rayo has launched an online petition on Change.org. He still needs a few more signatures to meet his goal of 200.

