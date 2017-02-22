Giraffe Cam: Watch live birth of baby giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY - Two parents are anxiously waiting the arrival of their new baby, and so are we!
April the Giraffe is expecting a calf with her mate, Oliver. Park officials say she could give birth at any minute!
A webcam has been installed at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY to allow people to stay up to date on the process.
You can watch the birth here:
FUN FACTS
Did you know that giraffes are the tallest land animal in the world? They grow to an average height of 16-18 feet! Newborns come out already standing at about 6 feet tall and can weigh about 150 pounds. That's one big baby!
Here are some other facts you might now know:
- Full grown giraffes can eat more than 100 pounds of leaves a twigs a day
- Male giraffes are taller and heavier than females
- The knobs on their heads are called ossicones
- Giraffes move both legs on one side of their body as they walk
- They can reach speeds of up to 35 mph
- Giraffes sleep less than two hours a day
- Female giraffes can become pregnant at just 5-years-old
- They live up to 25 years in the wild