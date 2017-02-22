Police: DISD teacher threatened to kill staff if he didn't get pay raise News Police: DISD teacher threatened to kill staff if he didn’t get pay raise Dallas ISD police arrested a Seagoville High School teacher after he threatened to kill staff if he didn't get a raise.

Omar Alanis is charged with making a terroristic threat. He'd only been employed with the district since August.

Alanis went missing for almost a week when the threat came to light but finally returned and police say admitted to threatening co-workers.

Last week, extra officers were placed at Seagoville High School. Police acknowledged an incident but didn’t say much at the time.

Police documents now revealed the teacher involved is 29-year-old Omar Alanis, a world history teacher.

Police say he used his school email account to email the principal and other administrators that they should pay him and another teacher the Master Teacher Salary and backpay them from August of last year.

Alanis went on to say it should happen if they "don't want to burn alive."

Police say he also said in another email anyone who didn't comply would be "put down immediately by Dallas PD” and attached an image of officers with weapons.

Almost a week after police were notified about the emails, police say Alanis showed back up at home on Saturday, and police were able to talk to him.

According to the affidavit, Alanis agreed to be interviewed by police and admitted several times to sending the emails. He said he was standing up to the administration to bring about change with regards to pay, something he feels was necessary.

But his sister, Arlene, says he wasn't in his right mind when he sent the emails and is now seeking mental help.

"You know, there's a back story to that," she said. "As far as we're concerned, he's not mentally stable at this point. He had some sort of mental breakdown. My grandpa passed away recently, so that might have triggered that."

Arlene says her family also had no idea where he was when he disappeared for a week.

"He was very unlike himself when I saw him. I was just like that's not my brother," she said. "We're getting our brother the help he needs. He's not a terrorist. There's no need for anyone to be afraid of him."

Alanis is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond. His sister says he is still in the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.