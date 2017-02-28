Nurse charged with recording videos of naked patients to be arraigned [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Charged: James Close News Nurse accused of recording videos of naked patients The nurse charged with recording videos of nude female patients is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning via video.

- The nurse charged with recording videos of nude female patients is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning via video.

Lower Makefield police said James Close, who worked at Penn Medicine Dermatology, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a 17-year-old patient noticed a phone on the ground had been recording her while naked.

He was charged with four criminal counts back then.

Now, investigators say they got a search warrant and found more than a dozen videos on his phone showing seven adult female patients, plus the underage girl.

Police say the videos date from Jan. 18 until Feb 13, and Close is now facing 43 more counts.

The 45-year-old Abington man is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail, 10 percent cash.