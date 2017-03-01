Baron the dog gets his 'forever home'

- The story of the Rottweiler named Baron found mutilated earlier this year has been given a happy ending.

Baron now has his forever home with his new family, according to the Michigan Humane Society. A little more than a month ago, someone maimed the 8-year-old dog cutting off his nose, ears and slashing his tail and back legs.

The MHS also thanked the public for their support.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in his recovery for their time and dedication," The humane society wrote on its Facebook page. "To everyone that called, emailed, donated or shared his story, you have our gratitude. It's because of your support that rescues like Baron's are possible. Please join us in wishing Baron and his new family all the best."

Three weeks ago surgeons with the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine donated their time and expertise and was able to reconstruct Baron's nose. His nasal passage is now covered and protected and they were also able to fix his tail.

Despite numerous tips, cruelty investigators have not yet tracked down the person responsible. Baron's case has drawn national attention.

"Baron is doing fantastic," Ann Chrisman of the Michigan Humane Society told Taryn Asher last week. "He came through surgery with flying colors. We were able to do reconstruction on his nose so he is sniffing and smelling just fine now. We were also able to do some work on his tail, which is all healed up."