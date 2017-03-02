Homeowner uses martial arts to stop alleged burglar

(FOX NEWS)- A Florida homeowner said he used his martial arts training to apprehend an alleged burglar who was stealing from his home.

Brian Burch told WBBH that he used his Brazilian jiu-jitsu training on Josue Ortiz after he found Ortiz stealing from his garage.

Burch said he walked into the garage to see Ortiz holding his jackhammer and airgun cases. Ortiz told him that his boss sent him to pick up tools from Burch’s house. He then tried to flee.

That’s when Burch said he stopped Ortiz with jiu-jitsu, which he studied for over 2 years.

