Alleged armed robbery suspect leads police on chase through Lancaster

- A motorist in a dark-colored SUV that was being chased by law enforcement in a remote area near Lancaster has been taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday.

The man was allegedly wanted for an armed robbery in nearby Lancaster.

At one point during the pursuit, police units deployed spike strips and even a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver before getting the SUV to spin out along the roadside.

The man exited the vehicle and began running from officers before being tazed and tackled. The suspect was then taken into custody with no injuries.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.