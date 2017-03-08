Police: Home invaders push 8-day-old baby off bed, onto floor News Police: Home invaders push 8-day-old baby off bed, onto floor A baby –- just eight days old –- is being checked out in the hospital after his mother was attacked and robbed by home invaders overnight.

- A baby –- just eight days old –- is being checked out in the hospital after his mother was attacked and robbed by home invaders overnight.

Police say it happened just around midnight in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

The new mom was sleeping upstairs in the 4500 block of N. 18th Street, cradling her newborn, when three men broke in. They were all wearing masks and all-black clothes.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports they all got her out of bed and pointed guns in her face, demanding money. The mother, 24, begged them not to hurt the baby but police said she told them one pushed the infant onto the floor.

They made her leave the baby in the room, forcing her and two 17-year-old girls who were visiting into the basement. None of them were hurt.

Then, the robbers ransacked the place. They got away with $3,500 and two cell phones.

Surveillance video found four suspects but the victim said only three were inside. Police said they think the fourth stayed outside as the lookout.