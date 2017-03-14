Young Valley heart transplant recipient passes away News Young Valley heart transplant recipient passes away Sad news to report: A 5-year-old Valley girl who received a new heart in 2013 has passed away.

- Sad news to report: A 5-year-old Valley girl who received a new heart in 2013 has passed away.

The story of Jordan Drake, who received her new heart from a 7-month-old boy named Lukas, went viral after Lukas' mother, Heather Clark, listened to the heart beat in Jordan's chest.

Earlier this year, we reported that Jordan's body was rejecting the heart. Jordan passed away on Monday. The family announced the news on a Facebook page that was set up to keep the public informed on Jordan's progress.