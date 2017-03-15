High-speed chase ends in crash, shooting

Posted:Mar 15 2017 05:19PM CDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 05:49PM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A high-speed chase in North Phoenix Wednesday afternoon had a deadly ending.

SkyFOX followed a majority of the chase. The chase, which involved a bright yellow sports car that was allegedly stolen, ended at the intersection of Dove Valley Road and Valley Parkway. According to Phoenix Police officials, an officer-involved shooting also took place.

Police have confirmed that the carjacking and chase is connected to a fatal shooting in Ahwatukee.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories