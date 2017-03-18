Atlanta woman replaces iconic Brawny man

- The iconic Brawny man has been replaced by a woman from Atlanta.

Vernice Armour is the country’s first African American female combat pilot, who served in the Marines for two tours in Iraq.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Brawny Towels has replaced the image of the Brawny man with Armour and three other women, who are breaking down barriers and empowering others to pursue their dreams.

Armour was also a police officer, professional football player, and back-to-back winner of Camp Pendleton’s Strongest Warrior Competition.

