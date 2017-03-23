An Illinois woman who recently lost 120 pounds says she was fat-shamed while enjoying a rare treat on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day." title="free_ice_cream_fat_shaming_032317_1490311684702-401096.jpg"> Illinois woman says she was fat-shamed while enjoying Free Cone Day An Illinois woman who recently lost 120 pounds says she was fat-shamed while enjoying a rare treat on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day." title="free_ice_cream_fat_shaming_032317_1490311684702-401096.jpg"/> [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption An Illinois woman who recently lost 120 pounds says she was fat-shamed while enjoying a rare treat on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day. An Illinois woman who recently lost 120 pounds says she was fat-shamed while enjoying a rare treat on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day." title="free_ice_cream_fat_shaming_032317_1490311684702-401096.jpg"/> News Illinois woman says she was fat-shamed while enjoying rare treat on Free Cone Day An Illinois woman who recently lost 120 pounds says she was fat-shamed while enjoying a rare treat on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day.

An Illinois woman who recently lost 120 pounds says she was fat-shamed while enjoying a rare treat on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day.

Shauna Arocho, 27, described the incident in a candid Facebook video.

Arocho, who adopted a mostly paleo diet last summer, decided to treat herself to some free ice cream with her husband on Monday. When a group of men pulled up in a vehicle beside her, the trip turned ugly.

"As I'm sitting out there enjoying my ice cream cone, a car full of men stops in the middle of a busy road just so they can roll down their window and say ‘Eat that ice cream, you fat b***h,’” she narrated in her video.

“What do people get out of it?” she asked. “What if your words had been the final straw? You never know what kind of place people are in emotionally.”

After processing the incident, Arocho decided to record her video.

“Sharing this kind of thing is important,” she said. “People need to think about what they’re saying and what they’re doing before they do it. And that’s it.”

Arocho mentioned that, though she has a long way to go in her weight loss journey, she’s been encouraged.

Arocho’s video, which at time of writing has garnered nearly 12 million views, 50,000 likes, and 9,000 shares, seems to have had the same effect on her viewers.

Arocho shared the following updates after posting her video: