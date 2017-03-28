Get paid to build giant Lego models

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 01:26PM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 05:42PM CDT

(FOX 13) - If you’ve ever wanted to be paid to build with Legos, this is your dream job.  Merlin Entertainment – the company that manages the Legoland parks around the world – is hiring for a Lego model designer.

“You will be responsible for designing and building world class LEGO Models for our LEGO Merlin Attractions worldwide, to deliver a truly magical guest experience,” the job posting proclaims.

There’s just one catch – it’s not in Florida, or even the United States.  This opening is based in England – Legoland’s Windsor Resort outside of London, to be specific.

This particular builder would join the Merlin Magic Making team.  A similar team based in Polk County, Florida handles the construction of models and other creations for the theme parks in the U.S.

"This is definitely very much a dream job," Max Petrosky, a Legoland model builder at the Florida facility, told FOX 13 during a hiring push last year. "When you're a kid you play with Lego, you know? To actually make a living, actually working with Lego, it's just really incredible."

Among the listed job requirements and skill areas:

  • Model or product design
  • Interest or knowledge about Lego and creation of Lego models
  • Experience of working to deadlines and budgets
  • An interest in themed attractions

Other job responsibilities include creating animated models, sharing projects globally, and keeping track of your bricks.

And, of course, one side benefit is the 40-percent Lego discount!

Anyone who’s interested in applying can see more on Merlin’s website, where the job will remain open until April 4.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories