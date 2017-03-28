RECALL: Beef taquitos may have rubber or plastic in them

- A Texas company is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of read-to-eat beef taquito products that could have rubber or plastic pieces in them.

Ajinomoto Windsor, which sells the Jose Ole brand of beef taquitos, is recalling 60 ounce bags of the product labeled "Jose Ole Taquito Beef Carne De Res in Corn Tortillas Crispy and Crunchy," which were produced on December 30, 2016.

The recalled products have the establishment number "Est. M-5590" on them and they were shipped to retailers in California, Florida Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The case codes for the products affected are: 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, 3366365D and they have a "Best By date" of December 30, 2017.

The company says it has received two complaints that rubber and plastic parts were found in the products during the month of March. The company says the foreign materials were from the processing equipment at the facility.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has these productss are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions can call: (909) 477-4800.