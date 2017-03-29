22-month-old child abandoned by father at DC church

- A 22-month-old boy was abandoned at a church in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The almost two-year-old boy was left inside of the Resurrection Baptist Church in the 3500 block of MLK Jr. Ave. Southeast by his father, according to the Child and Family Services Agency. Officials say the boy was left with a car seat and some clothes.

According to agency, the boy’s mother left the child with his father, but he did not want to take care of the child, so he dropped him off at the church.

Members of the church called D.C. police to report the incident. Officials came to pick the boy up and turned him over to Child and Family Services.

The mother and child have been reunited.