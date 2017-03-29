New Amazon fulfillment center in Katy expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs News New Amazon fulfillment center in Katy to bring 1,000 full-time jobs Amazon announced plans today to build a fulfillment center in Katy which is expected to bring 1,000 new, full-time jobs.

The Katy City Council approved an ordinance to change zoning on the city land that the center is expected to be built on. The $160 million fulfillment center will become the tenth fulfillment center in Texas.

"We are honored Amazon chose Katy to be the location for their next fulfillment center and we know the City of Katy will benefit from this relationship through increased job opportunities for our residents and their support of local Katy businesses," Katy Mayor Fabol Hughes said in a statement. "We look forward to working with Amazon and the local team for years to come."

Employees will be responsible for packaging and shipping larger items. Amazon says full-time employees receive benefits including healthcare, 401 (k), maternity and parental leave benefits, a tuition program, and more.

Those interested in job opportunities can visit the Amazon job page here.