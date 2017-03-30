I-85 closed in Midtown Atlanta as morning rush hour begins after fire, collapse

- Smoke poured early Friday morning from the scene of a fire that caused a section of Interstate 85 to collapse in Midtown Atlanta. Inspectors have not yet been able to fully assess the damage to the highway after the collapse of a northbound span of an overpass. It happened near Piedmont Road during rush hour Thursday afternoon.

I-85 remains closed from Interstate 75 to Georgia 400. Traffic is being diverted off at those points. Piedmont Road also remains blocked between Lindbergh Drive and Cheshire Bridge Road.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials believe giant spools of plastic utility conduits that were being stored under the overpass fueled the bulk of the heavy fire.

Fire officials said at least two full alarms were struck to help fight the fire. Officials said they were able to pull all the firefighters out from under the overpass just before the collapse after noticing signs of fatigue in the structure.

People stuck in the immediate area said they heard a loud rumble as the overpass collapsed to the ground.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby Goodwill store. Foam trucks from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were eventually brought in to smother the remaining embers.

The dark plume of smoke could be seen from all around the city.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the FBI said it did not believe the fire was a criminal act. The feds said they will continue to track the progress of the local investigation.

No firefighters were hurt in fighting the blaze.

DeKalb County schools closed Friday, and next week is spring break for the district. Atlanta Public Schools said they will hold class as normal, but ask school employees to arrive a little earlier than normal. Cristo Ray Jesuit High School, a private school in Atlanta, said they will be closed on Friday.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for Fulton County to help free up funds. Meanwhile, Fulton County officials said they have activated the Atlanta-Fulton Emergency Management Agency to assist.

MARTA said it is increasing rail service to help ease the commute while Gwinnett County Transit said it will reroute service using Interstates 285 and 20.

The Southbound Express Lane on I-85 will turn into an HOV lane for three or more passengers on Friday between 6 and 10 a.m. The northbound lanes will not be affected.

