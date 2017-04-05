Pilot ejects before F-16 military jet crashes into wooded area in Clinton, Md.

- A pilot ejected from a military jet before it crashed into a wooded area in Prince George's County.

The F-16C jet took off from Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning and was participating in a routine training mission before crashing into a wooded area near Piscataway Road and Steed Road in Clinton, Maryland.

(1 of 3) A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed about 9:15 a.m. today — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

The U.S. Air Force reported that the pilot is a member of the D.C. Air National Guard 113th Fighter Wing and that they were able to safely eject from the aircraft before it went down in a residential area about 6 miles from National Harbor. No one else was on the plane at the time. Witnesses say they saw the pilot parachute from the aircraft and walk away once on the ground.The pilot was picked up by a military helicopter and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(2 of 3) approximately six miles Southwest from JBA. The aircraft was flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

The training mission was being flown with other jets from the D.C. Air National Guard. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Since the September 11th attacks, there is at least one F-16 jet fighter on an eight-minute alert status. That aircraft is ready to take off in an emergency from Joint Base Andrews.

(3 of 3) in the greater Washington area. The aircraft carried only one pilot.

The pilot ejected and sustained non-life threatening injuries — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

F-16 pilots are trained to steer away from populated areas in the event of an emergency. No injuries to anyone on the ground have been reported at this time and no structures were damaged. Residents that were evacuated were sent to Clinton Grove Elementary School.

PGFD investigating aircraft down in area of Piscataway and Steed Road. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

Emergency crews will remain on the scene throughout the day. Anyone in the area who comes across debris from the F-16 crash is advised not to touch or move them and to contact emergency crews at 240-857-8685. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest on he investigation into the crash.