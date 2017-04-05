Dog found in trash compactor on Lower East Side

A Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, according to police. The dog was apparently thrown down a trash chute. It was discovered the morning of March 30. Photo provided by NYPD.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

A Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, according to police. The dog was apparently thrown down a trash chute. It was discovered the morning of March 30. Photo provided by NYPD.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Photo provided by NYPD.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Photo provided by NYPD.

A Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, according to police. The dog was apparently thrown down a trash chute. It was discovered the morning of March 30. Photo provided by NYPD.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Photo provided by NYPD.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Apr 05 2017 07:40AM CDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 08:06AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, according to police. The dog was apparently thrown down a trash chute from an unknown floor at 45 Jackson Street. It was discovered the morning of March 30.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding whomever is responsible.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

April is Animal Cruelty Prevention Month.

The NYPD 10th Precinct tweeted: "Help us find the heartless person who put this helpless little dog in a trash compactor. #AnimalCrueltyPreventionMonth #StopAnimalCruelty

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories