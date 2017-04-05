WATCH: Giraffe born in front of park-goers at Memphis Zoo News WATCH: Giraffe born in front of park-goers at Memphis Zoo April the giraffe is literally the only pregnant giraffe not (yet) having a calf right now.

Tuesday, the Chester Zoo in the UK shared video of its newest addition being born quietly at the zoo, and Monday, to the delight of zoo-goers in Memphis, another giraffe gave birth in front of everyone's very eyes.

Stacey Helms said she was at the zoo with her grandson to see the LEGO sculptures when they heard over a park employee's walkie talkie that a giraffe was about to give birth. So, Helms says they "hoofed it" over to the giraffe exhibit where she took out her phone just in time to see the giraffe's water break and catch the birth on camera.

The giraffe calf slipped out and fell to the ground to the gasping crowd, and without much movement from the calf, but Helms says eventually the calf began to move and even stood.

"It was still at first, but she licked and nuzzled him until he was able to work at standing," she told FOX 13 Tampa. "So cute!"

The zoo told FOX 13 in Memphis that the calf and mom are bonding and won't be out for the rest of the week.