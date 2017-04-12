Marijuana industry braces for clash with Trump administration

- Marijuana legalization advocates and industry leaders are bracing for new tensions with the Trump administration – even coaching those in the business how to handle federal raids – as top officials predict “greater enforcement” on the horizon.

“It’s definitely an interesting time. We are nervous,” said Beth Collins, senior director of government relations with Americans for Safe Access (ASA).

She and other industry representatives converged in Washington over the weekend for the National Medical Cannabis Unity Conference. While the conference was focused on medical marijuana access, the new administration’s approach to the drug in general was a top topic.

Both White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have signaled a shift to tougher marijuana enforcement, and Sessions last week announced a crime reduction task force focused on “evaluating marijuana enforcement policy” and other issues.

