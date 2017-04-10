Child hurt by debris after shooting at Chandler strip mall; suspects arrested News Child hurt by debris after shooting at Chandler strip mall; suspects arrested Police in Chandler say two suspects wanted in a shooting at a strip mall that injured a child are in custody.

They say 23-year-old Michael David Hart was arrested without incident Tuesday at a residence in Mesa near Dobson High School. A second man, Rafael Santos, was also arrested and booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault and endangerment.

Police say Hart was sought after he allegedly fired multiple shots after an apparent dispute with employees at a tattoo shop next door to the barber shop. Nobody was shot in Monday morning's incident, but police say a child was struck by glass debris while sitting inside the barber shop located near Alma School Road and Galveston Street.

Surveillance video shows the bullets whizzing by the 4-year-old girl, coming within inches of her head. You could see her startled reaction as the bullets shatter the glass.

Police say the girl was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say Hart was identified in the incident by his distinctive neck tattoo. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.