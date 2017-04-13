Passenger stung by scorpion on United Airlines flight from Houston

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A passenger who was traveling from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, Canada is recovering following an apparent scorpion bite during a United Airlines flight.

Flight attendants assisted the passenger and the flight crew consulted with a MedLink physician throughout the trip on Sunday. The physician determined that the bite was not a life-threatening matter, according to a statement released by a United Airlines, Inc. spokeswoman to FOX 26 News.

When the flight landed in Calgary, medical staff treated the person who was bitten. 

The airline company will issue an apology to the passenger, according to the statement.

