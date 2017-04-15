Ex-NFL player Todd Heap accidentally kills 3-year-old daughter with truck

- An ex-NFL star accidentally struck his 3-year-old daughter with a truck, killing her, police in Arizona said.

Todd Heap, 37, was in the driveway of his home in Mesa and was moving the truck forward when he struck the little girl, according to police.

A Mesa police spokesman told Fox News on Saturday that he did not have the name of the little girl. Steven Perry said the incident was an “accident.”

She was the youngest of five children Heap has with his wife Ashley, according to the Sporting News.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.