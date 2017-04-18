Plano daycare worker facing charges for tossing child News Plano daycare worker facing charges for tossing child A Plano daycare worker is facing charges after video surfaced showing her tossing a child onto the ground.

Police said they’ve talked to and issued an arrest warrant for Jazmine Torres. She will be charged with endangering a child, a state jail felony.

According to a Facebook post, a mother was watching live surveillance video from Children’s Courtyard of Plano and saw Torres sling an 18-month-old boy onto a nap mat.

The child was checked out at Children’s Health hospital in Dallas. Doctors said he was not physically hurt.

Children’s Courtyard, which is located on Parkwood Boulevard, has had several violations this year. Since 2015, there have been nine “high risk” violations, according to a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report.

In February there was a violation where a caregiver used inappropriate methods to discipline children. In January a child was left unattended and in a separate incident that month a child was left alone on a playground for nearly 30 minutes.

In a statement, the daycare said it has strict policies and procedures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the children.

“Upon being made aware of this situation, we immediately notified the authorities and partnered with the state as well as conducted our own investigation. Those involved are no longer employed with us,” Children’s Courtyard said.

Police said Torres has been cooperative and is expected to turn herself in. Her bond will be set at $10,000.